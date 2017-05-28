Teen's "Walk4Freedom" aims to help stop human trafficking

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois community is showing their support for a teen girl who plans to walk to a Tennessee city to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Fourteen-year-old Lindsey Yoder says she will walk from Arthur, Illinois to Nashville, Tennessee this summer. Yoder says her "Walk4Freedom" aims to raise awareness of human trafficking, and to raise money to combat it.

However, she won't start her journey alone. Arthur residents joined Yoder for the first two miles of her 352-mile trip Sunday afternoon, If she can keep a steady pace, Yoder is expected to make it to Nashville on June 24. You can follow her journey, and make donations to her cause, by clicking here.

For information on how you can help combat human trafficking in your community, click here.