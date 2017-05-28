Niantic benefit helping teen in need of heart transplant

NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Officials from 1912 Barn say they're hosting a benefit this Sunday for a 16-year-old girl in need of a heart transplant.

The "Hannah Bean Benefit" is being held at 990 South Meridian Avenue in Niantic until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of activities, such as raffles, silent auctions, karaoke, food, prize drawings, and a barn dance.

Additionally, everyone in attendance is urged to sign up to be an organ and tissue donor during this event, if they were not listed as such before the benefit. Officials say they hope to register up to 100 people, in order to give a chance to people like Hannah, who need transplants.

Hannah Bean suffered from cardiac arrest in the fall of 2016, and is currently needing a heart transplant. For more information about Illinois' organ and tissue donation program, click here.