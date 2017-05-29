Newton man killed crossing road in OlneyPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Newton man killed crossing road in Olney
A man died late Sunday, after a van hit him on IL 130 (West Street) in the city of Olney.
-
SPRINGFIELD- Over the course of two weeks there have been at least five different shootings and violent crimes, all suspects under the age of 18. .
-
6 taken to hospital after Cumberland County crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say three adults and four children were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County Saturday morning.
-
Historic mansion up for auction
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A historic Decatur home is now on the auction block, according to the Decatur Historic District.
-
Springfield police: Force justified in Friday altercation
Springfield. Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Police Department is aware of a video clip circulating on social media that appears to show an officer striking a juvenile while on the ground.
-
Niantic benefit helping teen in need of heart transplant
NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Officials from 1912 Barn say they're hosting a benefit this Sunday for a 16-year-old girl in need of a heart transplant.
-
Luke Bryan's bringing his Farm Tour to Central Illinois
EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Luke Bryan's 2017 Farm Tour is bringing 20,000 people to a town of 1,000 people.
-
Teen's "Walk4Freedom" aims to help stop human trafficking
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois community is showing their support for a teen girl who plans to walk to a Tennessee city to raise awareness of human trafficking.
-
Paris mayor pans black feminist event over white exclusion
Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo has strongly criticized a black feminist festival in Paris that bans non-black people in large parts of the event, saying she might prosecute its organizers on grounds of discrimination. The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Springfield hybrid gangs behind recent violence
-
Niantic benefit helping teen in need of heart transplant
-
Teen's "Walk4Freedom" aims to help stop human trafficking
-
Catching up with Christian Williams
-
HIGHLIGHT ZONE: Saturday baseball/softball playoffs
-
Greater Decatur Chorale hosts Great Outdoors Concert
-
Luke Bryan's bringing his Farm Tour to Central Illinois
-
SUV crashes into car at Decatur restaurant
-
Coroner identifies child involved in deadly crash
-
Police arrest woman wanted in McDonald's crash
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.