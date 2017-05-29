Newton man killed crossing road in Olney

Olney, Ill. (WAND) - A man died late Sunday, after a van hit him on IL 130 (West Street) in the city of Olney.

Illinois State Police said Timothy Eads, 48, was leaving work and walking across the road just before 10pm and did not see the van coming his way. The driver of the van, Annette King, 37, didn't see Eads because it was dark out and he was wearing dark clothing.

An ambulance took Eads to Richland Memorial Hospital for treatment. He later was en route to Deaconess Hospital, but medical personnel pronounced him dead upon arrival.

ISP is conducting the investigation.