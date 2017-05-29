Decatur man injured in Sunday night shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one man injured.

Detectives say they learned of a 37-year-old man who had been taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers were dispatched to the hospital at about 11:22 p.m., and spoke with the victim upon arriving.

According to Decatur police, the victim said he was at the Carriage House apartments when he was shot by an unknown black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Later, police say the victim admitted that he had gone to the apartments to speak with his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, and that the boyfriend fired several shots at him during an argument, resulting in the wound. However, detectives say the victim refused to give the name of the person who shot him.

The Decatur Police Department continues to investigate this shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.