Early-morning shooting in Springfield injures 3

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a shooting at a business on North Grand Avenue East resulted in three people being injured.

Officers say the shooting happened at a barber shop just after midnight Sunday. Three people received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, and police say all three are expected to recover.

Springfield police also say witnesses reported seeing people in dark hooded sweatshirts running away from the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.