CrossFit participants honor fallen Navy Lt.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois men and women gathered in Decatur this Memorial Day to honor a fallen Navy Lieutenant in a unique way.

CrossFit practitioners gathered at Decatur Memorial Hospital Sports Enhancement Center Monday morning to participate in the annual "Memorial Day Murph," a CrossFit exercise regimen named after Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy.

The workout, said to be Lt. Murphy's favorite, consists of a one-mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and finally another one-mile run. For participants seeking an extra challenge, a 20-pound vest can be worn throughout the entire workout.

This event is just one of many that honor servicemen and servicewomen who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Lt. Murphy was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2005.