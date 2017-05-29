CICBC entering blood donors into vacation drawing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is giving blood donors the chance to win a vacation getaway when they make a potentially lifesaving donation in Decatur on June 5.

CICBC officials say they will host a blood drive at 2600 North Jasper in Decatur from 7 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Individuals who donate blood during this drive will be entered into a drawing for a vacation getaway.

In order to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and have a valid photo I.D. Additionally, only donors who have never given before, or who last gave blood on or before April 10, will be eligible to donate at this drive.

For more information about blood drives hosted by the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, click here.