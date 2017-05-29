Central Illinois veterans remembered with "Wall of Honor"

LE ROY, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois community is honoring all military veterans with a tie to their community with a Wall of Honor.

The Wall of Honor, located at 100 North Main Street in Le Roy, serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans that have a connection to the community. Officials say the Wall's construction is part of a three-phase project, which will see a visitor's/military organization area and garden area installed within the next year.

Donations to help fund this project are still being accepted. For more information, or to make a donation, click here.