Suspect wanted in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one person is wanted in connection with a May 26 shooting that injured one woman.

Detectives say Matthew Anderson, Jr., 18, is wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder. Officers say the warrant was issued in connection with a shooting in the 2500 block of East Garfield, which resulted in a woman being shot. The woman is expected to make a recovery.

Decatur police say Anderson stands 5'7" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and is known to visit Decatur and Champaign. A photo of Anderson has been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information on Anderson's whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.