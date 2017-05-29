Automatic voter registration bill passes Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois House has passed a bill that would automatically register someone to vote after they receive or update a state I.D.

Under Senate Bill 1933, anyone who receives, renews, or updates information on their driver's license or state I.D. will also be registered to vote. The bill received bipartisan support, and was passed on May 29. The Illinois Senate passed the legislation on May 5.

The bill now moves to Governor Bruce Rauner's Office for consideration.