2 injured in rollover crash near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-72 near Springfield Monday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-72 near mile post 94 at about 1:38 p.m. According to the investigation into the crash, a 2009 Buick Lucerne was traveling west when the vehicle left the road to the right, rolled over, and came to rest in a ditch.

Troopers say both the driver, a 29-year-old man, and a passenger, a two-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Charges in connection with this crash are pending the outcome of an investigation.