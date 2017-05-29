Community honors fallen veterans at Fairview Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered at Fairview Park in Decatur to honor those who served their country and died in the line of duty.

Veterans joined members of the public at Fairview Park's main pavilion Monday morning. Attendees recited the Pledge of Allegiance, listened to a speech from Lieutenant Jon Butts, and watched as wreaths were presented.

Officials say the event wrapped up with a prayer and three-volley salute.