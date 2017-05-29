Eastlawn Cemetery Memorial Day flag ceremony

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Community members in Urbana gathered around the flag pole in the Eastlawn Cemetery for a Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony was held to honor the fallen veterans in Urbana and throughout the United States. The American Legion's Post 71 placed over 650 flags on all of the graves of fallen veterans.

David Overholt, a veteran, was apart of the ceremony and called the 21-gun salute. He said he wasn't a combat veteran, but was stationed in Germany during the time of the war. Placing the flags on the graves brings back memories for him, he said, "I didn't serve along side a lot of the guys that I knew that went to Vietnam, and they didn't come home."