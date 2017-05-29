Veteran couple remember fallen family members

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Children in red, white, and blue dresses, families in lawn chairs, and veterans wearing their respected war ball caps packed the Danville National Cemetery today. A ceremony was held this morning to honor the men and women who died serving our country.

In that crowd is a couple who have been married for 46 years. Susan and Bill McClane, both veterans, have a special connection to the cemetery.

"My daddy is buried here," Susan says.

Her father was a survivor of the Bataan Death March and a prisoner of war. He didn't die in active duty, but Susan says his service changed him.

"Emotionally, physically, spiritually," Susan says. "He was never the same man again."

"The war killed him," Bill says, "it just took an extra 20 years."

The McClanes say it's this type of service, along with those who died in active duty, that should be remembered not just today but everyday.

In Danville, the community is making sure of that.

The Danville National Cemetery has over 12,000 graves. This morning volunteers spent hours placing an American Flag at every grave.

Susan says she hopes people remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice today, and try not to forget them tomorrow.

"As they've coined the phrase, 'freedom is not free'," Susan says. "And it means so much more than that."