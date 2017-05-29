Illini football stadium named for the fallen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A staple of the University of Illinois has a history most people may not have realized.

Memorial Stadium was built in 1923. It was named in memorial to the service men and women of Illinois who gave their lives in World War I.

The names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice are on 200 different columns surround the stadium. Those columns are located on the eastern and western sides.

