Stolen flags at Graceland Fairview Cemetery

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Flags play an important role every Memorial Day, especially at Graceland Fairview Cemetery.

There are 115 flags placed to honor service men and women, living and deceased.

This year, however, four flags have come up missing. David Goebel, the general manager at Graceland Funeral Home and Cemetery is not happy and said, "this is not taken lightly." He also said that the cemetery plans to take precautions next year by installing cameras and increasing the police patrol.

Each flag has a service man or woman's name on the white margin. If you find one of the missing flags or know any information you are asked to call police.