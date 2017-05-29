A day in the life of a conservation police officer

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - As the weather gets warmer, more people will be enjoying Illinois' waterways, and that means state conservation police officers will be on patrol to help ensure everyone's safety.

Illinois Conservation Police have many responsibilities, including conducting boat checks, protecting local ecosystems, and enforcing laws that protect the environment and the people who enjoy it. However, for such a large job, conservation are spread thin, as IDNR officials say there are only about 90 officers assigned to patrol all of Illinois' waterways.

WAND Photojournalist Steve Nichols had the opportunity to join officers during a shift to get a better idea of the scope of their duties. A video documenting Steve's day is attached to this article.

For more information about Illinois Conservation Police, click here.