Korean Memorial service attracts a crowd

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A large crowd gathered in Graceland Cemetery to honor those who died in the Korean War.

During the 22nd annual ceremony Orval Mechling, First Vice President of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter #24, led the service.

The events included beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem followed by the laying of wreaths and a salute to fallen comrades.

Mechling says he loves being a part of the ceremony because it makes him remember. However, he says he wishes more young children attended events like these so they can learn about history firsthand.

David Goebel, General Manage of Graceland Funeral Home and Cemetery, has been a part of the ceremony for years and enjoys being able to help the KWVA by hosting it.

Monday's ceremony ended with releasing doves and a moment of silence.