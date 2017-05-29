12-vehicle crash in Effingham County sends 13 to hospital

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say smoke from a grass fire causing a 12-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Effingham County Monday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-57, near mile post 147, at about 12:22 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, smoke from a grass fire caused zero visibility for northbound drivers on I-57, causing a chain reaction crash that involved 12 vehicles within the dense smoke.

ISP officials say 13 people, ages ranging from 10 months to 75 years, were injured as a result of this crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.