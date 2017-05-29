World War II Vet leads March to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A group of individuals from across the state completed their 200-mile march from Chicago to Springfield Monday afternoon, led by a 91-year-old World War II Veteran.

The March to Springfield, organized by Fair Economy Illinois and sponsored by the Grassroots Collaborative and Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, neared its end on Monday, with participants making it to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Those individuals will finish the march at the Old Capitol Building Tuesday morning.

Participants are marching to raise awareness for their budget proposal, titled "Our People and Planet First." For more information about this proposal, click here.

Officials say the march into Springfield was led by World War II Veteran Dr. Alfred Klinger, 91. In a statement, Dr. Klinger said, "I believe government should make big investments in every generation."

For more information about the March to Springfield, click here.