Illinois House passes slew of bills but none are budget related

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- With only two days left until adjournment May 31st, lawmakers were busy Monday trying to pass their bills. However, noticeably missing from any floor votes were any budget related bills.

Lawmakers on Sunday held committees to discuss the Senate Bill 6, the Senate's spending plan. Last week, the Senate approved a $36.3 billion dollar budget plan, however the House has yet to vote on the measure. Instead they spent Monday focusing on other hot button issues.

In a rare showing of bipartisanship, members of the House unanimously passed an automatic voter registration bill. The measure would automatically register anyone to vote who visits the Secretary of State's office or several state agencies. The measure will be sent back to the Senate for a concurrence vote.

That was not the only bill that passed unanimously in the House Monday however. Senate Bill 8, a procurement reform measure also passed without opposition. This measure was originally part of the Senate's Grand Bargain package, however language tying all the bills together was removed before being passed over to the House. Upon passage of the measure, Speaker Michael Madigan released the following statement.

“Today’s passage of a procurement reform package requested by Governor Rauner is another instance in which House Democrats have followed through on our commitment to work cooperatively with the governor to reduce the cost of government and address the issues facing our state."

Since a House amendment was added it will now move to back to the Senate for Concurrence.

The controversial Illinois Trust Act, passed the House with no Republican support. Senate Bill 31 prevents law enforcement officials from assisting with any immigration enforcement activities without a warrant. The measure will head back to Senate for a concurrence vote before heading to the Governor's desk.

Another controversial bill dealing with repeat gun offenders passed the House as well. Senate Bill 1722, increases sentencing guidelines for repeat gun offenders while also creating a violent crime task force. The law would sunset after five years. Supporters of this bill say this will help stop increasing violence in the state.

"We have a major crime problem, you and I know that our criminal justice system is broken. You and I know that this legislation and many other pieces of legislation that we have passed is not going to fix this problem. but it s a piece of the overall solution" said Representative John Cabello, R-Loves Park.

Majority Leader Lou Lang's "B or Better" bill passed the House. House Bill 1360 would award up to $4,000 a year in college tuition assistance for any student in Illinois who maintains a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The student would be required to stay in the state for 2 years after graduation, or have to pay the money back. It is estimated to cost around $400 million dollars. It will now head to the Senate for a vote.

The Right to Know Act failed to receive enough support from members. Senate Bill 1502 would require online companies to disclose to consumers what data has been shared to third party companies online. Companies would only be required to provide the information if a consumer asks.The sponsor of the bill but the measure on postponed consideration.

If lawmakers fail to pass a budget by May 31st, Illinois will head into a third year without a budget.