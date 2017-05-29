IRMA opposes minimum wage hike

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- With a pending vote of a minimum wage increase in the state, the Illinois Retail Merchants Association is speaking out against the bill.

The measure being sponsored by Representative Will Guzzardi would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022. However, IRMA says this would be disastrous for retailers in the state.

"We are talking about an 81.8 percent increase over 5 years. That's a 16.3 percent percent increase every year for five years. I don't know anyone who could absorb those kind of increases and not realize some type of need to cut back in some area. I think if you ask homeowners what would happen if your mortgage went up 16.3 percent a year or their car payment, they would be hard pressed to figure out how to come up with that money. It's the same situation for retail." said Rob Karr, President of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

The measure passed a House Labor committee Sunday, and is expected to be heard on the House floor before lawmakers adjourned on Wednesday.

