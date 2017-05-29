IRMA opposes minimum wage hike

IRMA opposes minimum wage hikePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
12-vehicle crash in Effingham County sends 13 to hospital
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say smoke from a grass fire causing a 12-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Effingham County Monday afternoon.
-
Suspect wanted in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one person is wanted in connection with a May 26 shooting that injured one woman.
-
Decatur man injured in Sunday night shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one man injured.
-
Newton man killed crossing road in Olney
A man died late Sunday, after a van hit him on IL 130 (West Street) in the city of Olney.
-
SPRINGFIELD- Over the course of two weeks there have been at least five different shootings and violent crimes, all suspects under the age of 18. .
-
2 injured in rollover crash near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-72 near Springfield Monday afternoon.
-
Stolen flags at Graceland Fairview Cemetery
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Flags play an important role every Memorial Day, especially at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery. There are 115 flags placed to honor service men and women, living and deceased. This year, however, four flags have come up missing. David Goebel, the general manager at Graceland Funeral Home and Cemetery is not happy and said, "this is not taken lightly." He also said that the cemetery plans to take precautions next year by installing cameras and i...
-
CrossFit participants honor fallen Navy Lt.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois men and women gathered in Decatur this Memorial Day to honor a fallen Navy Lieutenant in a unique way.
-
Historic mansion up for auction
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A historic Decatur home is now on the auction block, according to the Decatur Historic District.
-
6 taken to hospital after Cumberland County crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say three adults and four children were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County Saturday morning.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Springfield hybrid gangs behind recent violence
-
Stolen flags at Graceland Fairview Cemetery
-
Conservation officers patroling Illinois waterways
-
CrossFit participants honor fallen Navy Lt.
-
Niantic benefit helping teen in need of heart transplant
-
Teen's "Walk4Freedom" aims to help stop human trafficking
-
Community honors fallen veterans at Fairview Park
-
Luke Bryan's bringing his Farm Tour to Central Illinois
-
22nd Annual Korean War Memorial Ceremony held in Decatur
-
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.