SUPER-SECTIONAL HIGHLIGHT ZONE

Eight teams in the WAND coverage area competed in the baseball and softball super-sectionals Monday.

Check out all the scores below!

1A BASEBALL SUPER-SECTIONALS

St. Anthony 4, Goreville 5

Peoria Heights 7, Oakwood 3

2A BASEBALL SUPER-SECTIONALS

St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Quincy-Notre Dame 4

Teutopolis 4, Nashville 3

1A SOFTBALL SUPER-SECTIONALS

Windsor/Stew-Stras 2, Calhoun 6

2A SOFTBALL SUPER-SECTIONALS

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 9

Casey-Westfield 1, Pinckneyville 4