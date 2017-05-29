SUPER-SECTIONAL HIGHLIGHT ZONE

Eight teams in the WAND coverage area competed in the baseball and softball super-sectionals Monday. Click the video above for highlights!
Check out all the scores below!
1A BASEBALL SUPER-SECTIONALS
St. Anthony 4, Goreville 5
Peoria Heights 7, Oakwood 3
2A BASEBALL SUPER-SECTIONALS
St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Quincy-Notre Dame 4
Teutopolis 4, Nashville 3
1A SOFTBALL SUPER-SECTIONALS
Windsor/Stew-Stras 2, Calhoun 6
2A SOFTBALL SUPER-SECTIONALS
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 9
Casey-Westfield 1, Pinckneyville 4