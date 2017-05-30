U. of Illinois, former football player agree to $250K settlement

U. of Illinois, former football player agree to $250K settlementPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
12-vehicle crash in Effingham County sends 13 to hospital
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say smoke from a grass fire causing a 12-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Effingham County Monday afternoon.
-
Suspect wanted in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one person is wanted in connection with a May 26 shooting that injured one woman.
-
Decatur man injured in Sunday night shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one man injured.
-
Stolen flags at Graceland Fairview Cemetery
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Flags play an important role every Memorial Day, especially at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery. There are 115 flags placed to honor service men and women, living and deceased. This year, however, four flags have come up missing. David Goebel, the general manager at Graceland Funeral Home and Cemetery is not happy and said, "this is not taken lightly." He also said that the cemetery plans to take precautions next year by installing cameras and i...
-
SPRINGFIELD- Over the course of two weeks there have been at least five different shootings and violent crimes, all suspects under the age of 18. .
-
2 injured in rollover crash near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-72 near Springfield Monday afternoon.
-
SUPER-SECTIONAL HIGHLIGHT ZONE
Eight teams in the WAND coverage area competed in the baseball and softball super-sectionals Monday.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Historic mansion up for auction
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A historic Decatur home is now on the auction block, according to the Decatur Historic District.
-
Newton man killed crossing road in Olney
A man died late Sunday, after a van hit him on IL 130 (West Street) in the city of Olney.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Stolen flags at Graceland Fairview Cemetery
-
Super-sectional highlights
-
Conservation officers patroling Illinois waterways
-
Community honors fallen veterans at Fairview Park
-
Springfield hybrid gangs behind recent violence
-
CrossFit participants honor fallen Navy Lt.
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Web Exclusive: Lessons Learned Extra Interviews
-
Fight ends Decatur concert early, artist responds
Central Illinois Treasures: Industrial Design
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.