U. of Illinois, former football player agree to $250K settlement

Chicago (WAND) - The two-year long saga that brought major change to University of Illinois sports appears to have a final resolution.

The university agreed to a $250,000 settlement with former football player Simon Cvijanovic, a 4-year letterwinner on the offensive line. Cvijanovic's allegations of player abuse and medical mistreatment sparked a series of investigations into the program.

Ultimately, former athletic director Mike Thomas fired football coach Tim Beckman a week before the start of the 2015 season. Months later, the university also fired Thomas, upon the release of the findings of third party report on the program.

On Mother's Day in 2015, Cvijanovic unleashed a series of tweets, more than 100 of them, criticizing Beckman and the program. Among those tweets, accusations that Beckman forced players to play through injuries, encouraged athletic trainers to provide misleading reports, and one instance in which he allegedly physically abused a player in 2012.

That final report found merit in a number of the allegations, leading to Beckman's firing.

According to Monday's statement, the $250,000, paid for from the university's self-insurance plan, is meant for "compensation for injuries and medical expenses (Cvijanovic) sustained during his time as a football player at Illinois."

"We sincerely hope this agreement helps Mr. Cvijanovic resolve any continuing health concerns and lets him focus on his future goals and aspirations," said Chancellor Robert J. Jones, via a joint statement from the university and Chicago law firm Tomasik Kotin Kasserman.

Cvijanovic announced the settlement as he began the saga -- via Twitter.

"As a proud alumnus of the University of Illinois, I am pleased to see necessary administrative changes have been made in efforts of prioritizing player safety," Cvijanovic said in the statement. "I am hopeful that these actions and outcomes will nurture a wholesome, positive educational experience for all students on all campuses in our future."

For all the Twitter activity that got the story rolling, Cvijanovic hadn't published a tweet in more than 14 months, last weighing in on the day new AD Josh Whitman fired then-head coach Bill Cubit. Cubit was the offensive coordinator during Cvijanovic's final two years at Illinois.

"I'm surprised it took this long. He broke the law. Don't play yourself," he said back on March 5, 2016.

Cvijanovic followed up the announcement of the settlement claiming the first victory in the fight for the health of student-athletes.

"This agreement marks the first time in history a college athlete has been rightfully compensated for his sports related injuries," he said.

Cvijanovic said he will address the media in a press conference on Thursday in Chicago.