Gunfire rings out at Champaign mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign are investigating after shots were fired at the Market Place Shopping Center on Monday evening.

Police were called to 2000 N. Neil Street around 9 p.m. for the reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found that an argument took place in the mall before one of the subjects fired at least one shot.

The group left the area before police arrived. No victims have come forward as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Champaign Police Investigations Division at 351-4545. Or to stay anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.