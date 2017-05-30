Woman runs into store to avoid gunfight at Quick Stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a gunfight that happened at the Monroe Quick Stop Friday night.

Detectives say the shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Monroe. Decatur police say the incident involved the occupants of two vehicles, and that the gunfire began after one group of people walked over to the other vehicle.

Decatur Police Sergeant Christopher Copeland tells WAND News that a 49-year-old woman was sitting in her parked vehicle at the store at the time of the shooting. Police say the woman reported that several people got out of a sports utility vehicle and walked toward a parked car prior to the gunfight. Police also say that the woman reported hearing gunshots, then got out of her car and crawled into the store in an attempt to avoid the gunfire.

However, Sergeant Copeland says that surveillance video tells a slightly different tale, as the video shows a woman get out of her parked car and run while bent over at the waist into the store at the time of the gunfight.

Police also say shell casings from ammunition of various calibers were found by officers that responded to the scene. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.