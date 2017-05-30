Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District hosting public meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Champaign-Urbana community are invited to a public meeting on May 30 to discuss proposed changes to city bus routes and schedules.

Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District officials say the public hearing will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 45 East University Avenue in Champaign. Officials also say a formal presentation will not be made. However, attendees are welcome to check out proposed changes to services in Fall 2017, and can also leave comments.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has provided public transportation for decades. For more information about the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, click here.