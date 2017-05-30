Decatur Park District presenting free concerts this summer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is inviting the public to attend several free concerts being held this summer.

Officials say the concerts will be free and open to the public, and will be held throughout June and July, with one concert currently scheduled for August as well. We've included a list of announced concerts below:

Shake the Lake Concerts:

All concerts held at the "horseshoe" parking lot west of the Beach House

- June 9: Borderline, 7 p.m.

- June 23: Sam Grow, 7 p.m., Craig Campbell, 8:30 p.m.

- July 4: Wreckless Whiskey, 6 p.m.

- July 21: Guitar Pull, 7 p.m., Justin Adams, 7:45 p.m., Jackie Lee, 9 p.m.

Summer Strings:

- June 9: 6 p.m. at the Poage Arts & Recreation Center

- July 16: 1:30 p.m. at Scovill Zoo

Best of Summer Stock Preview Performance:

- July 4: 5 p.m. at the "horseshoe" parking lot west of the Beach House

Greater Decatur Youth Band:

- July 5: 6 p.m. at the Millikin University Quad

- July 19: 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis Park Ice Cream Social

- July 26: 6 p.m. at Cresthaven Park

- August 2: 6 p.m. at Fairview Park Lantern Parade

For more information about these concerts or other Decatur Park District programs, click here or call (217) 422-5911.