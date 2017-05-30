Springfield teen dead after jump from school bus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a teen who died on Monday after an incident involving a school bus last week.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says 14-year-old Idris Alford was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital at 1:38 p.m. on May 29. Edwards says Alford was involved in an incident with a school bus at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Sixth Street on May 26.

Springfield police tell WAND News that Alford jumped from the back of a moving school bus in an attempt to recreate a stunt that he had seen. The Springfield Police Department says detectives are investigating the details surrounding Alford's death, and that criminal charges are not anticipated to be sought.