Central Illinois Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

DENVER, Co. (WAND) - New information about a debit/credit card security breach reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill has revealed that stores in central Illinois cities were among those affected.

According to a release from Chipotle, sensitive information of debit and credit cards used in specific restaurants was accessed by malware between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. Officials say not all Chipotle restaurants were affected by the breach, and that the specific times vary by location.

However, Chipotle stores in Springfield, Champaign, Bloomington, and several other Illinois cities were among those affected by this breach. We've included information on which stores were affected during this breach below:

Bloomington:

- 305 North Veterans Parkway, Suite 101, 3/25/2017 to 4/18/2017

Champaign:

- 903 West Anthony Drive #A, 3/26/2017 to 4/18/2017

- 528 East Green Street, Ste. 101, 3/25/2017 to 4/18/2017

Springfield:

- 2579 Wabash, 3/26/2017 to 4/18/2017

If you've visited any of these stores during this time frame, you are urged to monitor your credit reports for any fraudulent activity, and to report fraudulent activity to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission.

For more information, including a full list of locations affected by this breach, click here.