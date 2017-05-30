Illinois organization providing helping hand with cooling bills

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois customers who may have trouble staying cool during the warm summer months could receive help on their bills, thanks to Warm Neighbors Cool Friends.

Officials say this program, operated by the Energy Assistance Foundation, is designed for those who make too much money to qualify for LIHEAP assistance, and are facing a financial emergency or are living on a fixed income. Summer cooling assistance begins on June 1, and will end on September 30.

In a majority of cases, officials say participants must share in weatherization improvement costs, and make matching payments on their energy bills. In order to qualify, total household income must be between one-and-a-half to three-times the federal poverty level.

For more information about this program, click here.