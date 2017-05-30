15-year-old wanted in deadly Danville stabbing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is investigating an early-morning stabbing on the city's northeast side that left one man dead.

Danville police say the stabbing happened in the 900 block of Campbell Lane at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Danville Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason says officers arriving at the scene found several people attempting CPR on a 43-year-old man on the ground. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation into the death revealed that the man attempted to break up an argument between several others and was allegedly stabbed. Additionally, Director Thomason says an arrest warrant has been issued for a 15-year-old girl in connection with this incident, and that police are "actively seeking" her.

If you have any information regarding this stabbing, you are asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250.