Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Madison County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus have been found in Madison County.

IDPH officials say the mosquitoes that tested positive were collected by the Madison County Health Department on May 22 and May 23. IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., says West Nile virus is seen in Illinois every year, and that the public should take precautions to protect themselves.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Individuals affected by West Nile virus can suffer from fever, nausea, headaches, and muscle aches, though 80 percent of people infected show no symptoms. Rare complications in the form of meningitis, encephalitis, or death have been reported, with people with compromised immune systems and over the age of 50 at higher risk of developing these complications.

The public is encouraged to wear insect repellent, drain areas with standing water around your home, and report areas with water sitting stagnant for more than a week.

Last year 152 human West Nile virus cases were reported to the IDPH, with five people dying from the illness. No human cases have been reported in 2017.

