Woman sent to hospital after semi v. car crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a woman was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-57, near mile post 253, at about 6:56 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra and 2004 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer were driving south on I-57 when the Elantra struck the rear of the truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Officials say the Elantra crossed eastbound lanes, drove off the road to the left, and came to rest in the median facing south, while the truck-tractor drove off the road to the right and came to rest on the shoulder.

The driver of the Elantra, identified as a Paxton woman, was taken to a hospital following the crash. The woman was later cited for failure to reduce speed.