Community Awards Gala to feature FUBU co-founder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MetroDecatur Black Chamber of Commerce officials say their first annual Community Awards Gala will be held on June 9.

Officials say the Gala will begin at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Club. This year's featured speaker is AFashionMind Founder and FUBU co-founder J. Alexander Martin. Following Martin's speech, attendees will be able to enjoy dinner, followed by an awards presentation, including categories such as outstanding corporate leadership and new business of the year.

Tickets will be available to purchase for $75 through June 1. If you would like to purchase a ticket, you may do so by visiting 163 North Water Street in Decatur.

For more information, call Patricia West at (217) 422-7720 or Wole Adeoye at (217) 429-8650.