Police pulling protesters blocking access to Rauner's office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were pulling out leaders from the March to Springfield who have been blocking Gov. Rauner's office at the Capitol.

Marchers have been outside Rauner's office since early afternoon on Tuesday, calling for Rauner to stop sacrificing the lives and well being of the people of Illinois. Leaders say around 27 people were taken out of the Capitol.

Protesters began singing "we shall not be moved" as they stood in front of the office.

The March to Springfield started over 15 days ago in Chicago as activists marched 200 miles to get to Springfield to confront the Illinois budget stalemate.

“All along the route, people told us painful stories about how budget cuts have hurt them,” says Martese Chism, a registered nurse and a leader with Fair Economy Illinois.

Illinois has been without a budget for two years.