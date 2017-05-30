Urbana Food Truck Rally in action today

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A full food truck lineup is back today.

The Urbana Food Truck Rally happens the last Tuesday of every month. And today was no exception.

Several food trucks fill the parking lot of the Urbana Civic Center. The Urbana Free Library provides music.

The city says usually 150 to 200 people will visit the trucks.

"It's always a nice turnout," Sterling Bollman, Marketing Intern for the City of Urbana, says. "We'll start posting about it on social media and everyone will be like 'I'm so excited it's back'."

Bollman says a crowd favorite is Dragon Fire Pizza which has a wood fire oven inside the food truck.

"A minute and a half and your pizza is cooked," Bollman says.

The Urbana Food Truck Rallies continue through October.