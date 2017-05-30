DMH Cancer Care Institute receives $22,000 donation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Institute and Decatur Memorial Foundation received a check for more than $22,000 to aid in the fight against cancer.

Officials say the check was presented by E.ON North America representatives. The money was raised through an employee-giving memorial campaign in memory of Michael Radford, a former E.ON employee.

Officials add that about $10,000 was initially raised by the campaign, and that those contributions were matched through E.ON North America.

DMH Cancer Care Institute Executive Director of Oncology Services Kim Wolpert says, "Nothing I can say can express the genuine gratitude that we at the DMH Cancer Care Institute have for the employees of E.ON who, in honor of their friend and colleague, donated so generously to help cancer patients in our community."

