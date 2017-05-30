5 plead guilty to defrauding low-income children's food program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The founding pastor of New Birth Christian Center, his wife, and three others have pled guilty to defrauding a summer food program aimed at helping low-income children.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the following people entered guilty pleas in federal court:

- Robbie Wilkerson, 49; wire fraud and money laundering

- Tasha Wilkerson, 44; theft of government funds

- Anthony Hall, 54; theft of government funds

- Richard Shumate, 51; theft of government funds

- Evelyn Shumate, 48; theft of government funds

According to prosecutors, the New Birth Christian Center operated the Summer Food Service Program in 2008, 2009, and 2010, and that the estimated operating budget would be about $446,440 for 34 sites in the Chicago area. However, prosecutors say Robbie Wilkerson admitted to submitting $714,000 in false or fraudulent claims, which would translate to 267,000 meals for low-income children. Instead, prosecutors said less than $100,000 meals were served, and as much as $450,000 was used for personal use.

Funds for the Summer Food Service Program in Illinois are distributed through the Illinois State Board of Education, after the agency receives claims for operational costs.

According to the release, Robbie and Tasha Wilkerson admitted to embezzling more than $100,000 from the program, Hall admitted to embezzling $50,800 in USDA funds for personal use, and Richard and Evelyn Shumate admitted to embezzling between $40,000 and $95,000 in USDA funds for personal use.

Robbie and Tasha Wilkerson are scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, while Hall's sentencing is scheduled for September 22, and Richard and Evelyn Shumate are scheduled to be sentenced on September 15.