Springfield teen dead after jumping from school bus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A tragic incident is what the family, school, and neighbors are calling it.

On Friday, Idris Alford jumped out of a moving school bus near the corner of 6th and Bergen in Springfield, and then later died Monday. The 14-year-old had just graduated from US Grant Middle School.

Johnnie Lingston, Alford's brother, said this is a tragic incident, and he and his family are broken. Superintendent of School's Springfield District 186, Jennifer Gill said Idris was full of life, and was someone to always say hi or hello in the hallways.

The school and Walker Services are helping the family handle the services for Idris. They are planning a funeral service to be held on June 10th. There is also a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Officials are still investigating in this incident, and they don't anticipate any criminal charge to be made.