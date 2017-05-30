Illinois House Passes Minimum Wage Increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A higher minimum wage is one step closer to becoming a reality in Illinois.

After a lengthy debate, the Illinois House passed a measure that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022. To offset the costs to small businesses, a tax credit would be given to any business that has 50 or less employees. Despite the tax credit, opponents on the floor said this is job killing bill and bad for business in the state.

"You have absolutely no idea what businesses do, and they are fleeing this state. And all we do in this chamber in the past two and half years that I have been here is dump on businesses. Business is another word for job creator. We will lose jobs because of this.This isn't Silicon Valley where everyone is dying to come here. We have a net out migration right now." said Representative Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield.

However, supporters say this is about allowing everyone to have a living wage, regardless of their job.

"We should raise the wage. It's going to bring people to this state. It's going to bring people to this state. Because they know they would make a decent wage. I would ask all of you to strongly consider raising the wage today and fighting for people to make a decent wage.If you flip a burger, you should make a decent wage. What makes them less of a person because they flip a burger? They should be able to go home and be able to pay their bills." said Representative Chris Welch, D-Westchester.

The bill will now head to the Senate, where President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, has said he will bring it for a vote if the paperwork is sent over in time.