Senate passes pair of property tax relief bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A pair of property tax bills has passed the Senate with just one day left until lawmakers adjourn for the year.

The first bill is a two year property tax free for school districts. However, there are exemptions within the bill, including a financial hardship exemption. Any school district may apply to the Illinois State Board of Education to be exempt from the property tax freeze. Several factors would allow a school district to be exempt including: a district that is 50 percent or more on free or reduced lunches, a district that has 20 percent or more special education students, a school district that has been designated as on financial watch status for 2016, a district that meets financial hardship provision in state law, a Tier 1 district, a district that has lost 10 percent or more EAV compared to the prior year, or a district that has lost 5 percent or more average daily attendance since last year. Chicago Public School District would not be included in this freeze.

The second bill is a two year property tax free for all units of governments, except school districts. The City of Chicago would also be exempt from this bill. Levies for debt service and pensions would also be excluded from the freeze. The Senate had tried to pass a similar bill to this last week, but if failed to reach the three fifths majority required due to a home rule exemption in the bill. However, the measure was able to pass Tuesday, due to some Republicans supporting the measures.

"Let me tell you. There is no big deal that is going to be voted on tomorrow that is going to fix this. Not mine, not anybodies. So I'm okay with incrementally moving things forward. I'm okay with voting for this bill." said Senator Kyle McCarter, R-Vandalia.

But not all Republicans were sold on the two year freeze, who say it's simply not enough.

"If you are going to sit here and pretend for one minute, pretend somehow that something is going right here. It needs to be more than two years. You have a permanent, a permanent increase in the income tax and two years in property tax relief. Two years? Come on." said Senator Chapin Rose, R-Champaign.

Governor Rauner has said he would not sign any budget that did not include a property tax freeze, but he has been adamant that the freeze needs to be longer than two years.

"The governor supports real and lasting property tax relief for taxpayers. This is a phony two-year freeze riddled with holes being offered in exchange for a very real and permanent, massive tax hike."? said Eleni Demertzis, a spokesperson to Governor, in response the passage of the bills.

The measure will head to the House before it heads to the Governor's desk.