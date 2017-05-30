USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic to return for 19th year

DECATUR, ILL (WAND) - Beck Family again to sponsor Pro Tennis Classic in Decatur.

The Beck family of Decatur has once again agreed to sponsor the 2017 USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic at Fairview Park Tennis Complex.

This is the 19th year of the tournament as well as the 19th year for the Beck family to be the title sponsor.

The men's USTA Pro Circuit tournament has a 64 player qualifying draw with a prize purse of $25,000.

This year's tournament runs from August 1st through August 6th, with qualifying beginning Saturday, July 29th.

Matt Beck who is son of the late Ursula and Darrell Beck says, " Our family is excited to once again be the title sponsor of the tournament and we thank the many volunteers and sponsors for the contribution."