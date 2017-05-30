Owner of the Quick Stop in Decatur speaks out

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-Around 9:30 pm Friday night gun shots were ringing at the Quick Stop convenience store in Decatur.

"I heard like about four or five gun shots, so my focus was on the customers inside the store,” said Yousef Gatoum a co-owner of Quick Stop. I told everyone go to the back of the store and that's what they did everybody ran to the back. After that I made sure everyone was in the back and safe, then I went out to look and see what happened and the SUV was already gone."

The security footage shows an SUV speed into the parking lot, not long after multiple people get out of the vehicle and appear to be arguing. Then, it looks as if one individual pulls out a gun.

"We saw the car and we saw three individuals jump out of the car and start shooting," added the Yousef.

The owners say this is the first time there has been a shooting in their parking lot.

"Nothing like that has ever happened we have a lot of shooting near the area, but nothing in front of the store before. Not in the 17 years I have worked here, " says Yousef.

The convince store has customers of all ages, including children.

"We have a lot of kids a lot of families coming in, as well as a lot of elderly people. It's worrying because gun shots are scary," stated Yousef.

However, the owners say they think the violence would stop if liquor stores were required to close at an earlier time.

"I wish that they would have rules that all liquor stores would close early,” says Yousef. "I think most people recognize that night time is kind of dangerous for people that come out.”

No one was injured in the shooting, but if you know anything about what happened you're asked to call Decatur crime stoppers.