Bulked-up Bartley prepares to hit floor with SIU

DECATUR -- Soy City legend Marcus Bartley is preparing for his most important year yet: his first on the floor with the Southern Illinois Salukis. He's put on muscle and is honing his skills to make his fourth year of college his best.



The MacArthur graduate made the transition from Saint Louis University this past year, when he had to sit out per the NCAA's transfer rules. Now he's ready to take on the Missouri Valley Conference.



Click the video above for highlights from Bartley's games at the SkyWalker pickup league in Decatur against other Division 1 and former pro players, plus to hear which skills he's focusing on this summer.



