Highlights: Rochester, Glenwood advance to Sectional Final

Posted:
Rochester slugger Katie Nika is mobbed by her teammates after she slams a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's 5-1 win over Effingham. Rochester slugger Katie Nika is mobbed by her teammates after she slams a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's 5-1 win over Effingham.

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM TUESDAY NIGHT'S 3A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL IN CHATHAM!

3A Softball Sectional (Chatham)
Glenwood 13, Mt. Zion 3 (6 innings)
Rochester 5, Effingham 1

2A Girls Soccer Super-Sectional (Rochester)
Triad 1, Sacred Heart-Griffin 0

