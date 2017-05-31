Aldi proposing new store location

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Nearly a year and a half ago the Decatur City Council voted not to allow Aldi to move to U.S. 51 between Ash, now Aldi is planning on a new location.

The new location has been searched out and will go before Decatur’s planning commission. The stores new home would be where the former America’s Best Value Inn Hotel sat near Brettwood Village.

"We did not want to miss that opportunity we started working the day after, and over the course of 18 months we have landed on this location at Pershing and MLK," said City Manager Tim Gleason.

The plans don’t just involve Aldi, Uhaul could also get a new spot if the planning commission and City Council approve to rezone the location.

A meeting is set for Thursday at 3 p.m.