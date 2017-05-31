Project READ aims to help thousands of local adults

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - During this Community Day of Giving, Richland Community College Foundation is seeking the public's help in raising funds for a program that could potentially help thousands of adults in Macon County.

RCC Foundation officials say they are hoping to raise awareness and funds for Project READ, a program that would help adults without a GED or high school diploma improve their math and reading skills. According to Project READ Director Julie Pangrac, the program is made possible through donations received from organizations and individuals.

Director Pangrac says, "Only 44% of our funding comes from a Secretary of State grant. Therefore, every dollar a donor gives to Project READ is necessary for us to continue to help motivated adults who are here to improve themselves. Our program works. In 2012, the State Director reported that Project READ students showed the highest academic gains in Illinois out of 89 literacy programs. Since then, we have consistently been one of the top programs in the state."

The public can help this and other local nonprofit organizations during the online fundraising event #ILGiveCommunity. Officials say they can provide one student with individualized plans of study, educational supplies and books, provide a personalized lesson plan, help with transportation costs, and assist in the transition into RCC or employment for every $1,000 they receive.

Officials also say the program could help the more than 14,000 adults without a high school diploma or GED in Macon County.

