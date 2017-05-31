Springfield's new electronic recycling program begins June 5

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City of Springfield officials have announced that the new electronic recycling drop-off program will kick off on June 5.

From June 5 until December 31, you will be able to safely and properly dispose of unwanted or broken electronics at BLH Computers, Inc. Located at 1832 Adlai Stevenson Drive, BLH Computers will accept electronics for recycling from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Accepted items are divided into two categories; unlimited and limited. Items in the unlimited category may be accepted in any quantity and without residency verification, while limited items are restricted to three per household per calendar year, and require residency verification. Lists of items in both categories are included below:

Unlimited:

- Desktop, Laptop, and Tablet Computers

- LCD Monitors

- Printers (Large office not accepted)

- Computer Peripherals (keyboard, mice, etc.)

- LCD Televisions

- Satellite & Cable Equipment

- Projectors

- VCRs

- DVD Players

- Video Game Consoles

- Radios

- Speakers

- Cellular & Mobile Phones

- Smart Phones

- Telephones (including PBX equipment)

- Toner & Ink Cartridges

- Network Equipment & Cables

- Mailroom Equipment

- Point of Sale Equipment

- Pagers

- Cameras

- Camcorders

- Power Tools (including batteries)

- Fax Machines

- Answering Machines

- Battery Backups and Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPS)

- Surge Suppressors & Power Strips

- Power & Accessory Cables

- Walkie-talkies

- Christmas Tree Lights

Limited:

- CRT Televisions

- Projection Televisions

- CRT Monitors

- Non-LCD/Plasma Televisions or Monitors

- Consoles

If you have an item not listed above, you can call BLH Computers at (217) 585-1580 to see if it can be accepted. If you have any questions regarding this program, call (217) 789-2255 or email public.works@springfield.il.us.