Capitol protestors facing criminal trespass charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than thirty leaders of Fair Economy Illinois' March to Springfield are facing criminal trespass charges after being arrested at the Illinois State Capitol.

Officials say the 34 individuals were arrested outside of Governor Bruce Rauner's Office at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. All arrested individuals were released on the west side of the Capitol, and face a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

Activists marched 200 miles over 15 days, from Chicago to Springfield, in an attempt to have their plan for a state budget heard by lawmakers. Upon arriving at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday, some of the marchers began protesting in front of Governor Rauner's Office.

Lawmakers are meeting once again Wednesday, with the possibility of attempting to come to an agreement on a state budget. Illinois has been without a budget for two years.