Capitol protestors facing criminal trespass charges

Capitol protestors facing criminal trespass chargesPosted: Updated:
Pregnant woman dies, baby delivered after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Springfield are investigating after a woman died Tuesday night.
5 plead guilty to defrauding low-income children's food program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The founding pastor of New Birth Christian Center, his wife, and three others have pled guilty to defrauding a summer food program aimed at helping low-income children.
Woman runs into store to avoid gunfight at Quick Stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police continue to investigate a gunfight that happened at the Monroe Quick Stop Friday night.
Owner of the Quick Stop in Decatur speaks out
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night gun shots were ringing at the Quick Stop convenience store in Decatur.
Springfield teen dead after jump from school bus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a teen who died on Monday after an incident involving a school bus last week.
Aldi proposing new store location
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Nearly a year and a half ago the Decatur City Council voted not to allow Aldi to move to U.S. 51 between Ash, now Aldi is planning on a new location.
12-vehicle crash in Effingham County sends 13 to hospital
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say smoke from a grass fire causing a 12-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Effingham County Monday afternoon.
Police pulling protesters blocking access to Rauner's office
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are arresting leaders from the March to Springfield who have been blocking Gov. Rauner's office at the Capitol.
Gunfire rings out at Champaign mall
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign are investigating after shots were fired at the Market Place Shopping Center on Monday evening.
Illinois House Passes Minimum Wage Increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A higher minimum wage is one step closer to becoming a reality in Illinois.
